Sports

Winthrop University’s Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Winthrop University’s Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford

In an electrifying clash of stamina and strategy, Winthrop University’s men’s basketball team outlasted Radford University in a triple-overtime extravaganza, overcoming a 15-point deficit in the first half to clinch a 92-88 victory. The game, which unfolded as a testament to perseverance and sportsmanship, saw Winthrop turn the tables on Radford, bouncing back from a 20-5 deficit to close the gap to 31-30 by halftime.

Titans Clash on the Court

The match was a nail-biting rollercoaster ride, with neither team allowing the other to push the lead beyond five points. Winthrop had opportunities to seize the win at the end of regulation and the first two overtimes, but the ball didn’t swing their way. However, the Eagles showed their mettle in the third overtime, outscoring Radford 11-7 to secure the win. The victory is a testament to the relentless drive of Winthrop’s team, marking their third comeback overtime victory in four conference games and maintaining their undefeated status in conference play.

Stars of the Show

Senior forward Kelton Talford was a deciding force in the victory, scoring a season-high 27 points, with a crucial 12 coming in the extra periods. His performance, a blend of agility and precision, was instrumental in steering the Eagles to victory. He was well-supported by Nick Johnson and Kasen Harrison, who contributed 20 and 18 points respectively. On the opposing front, Radford’s Chandler Turner put up a laudable fight, scoring 33 points and 12 rebounds.

Homage to the Past, Eyes on the Future

The game also held significance beyond the final score, coinciding with Winthrop honoring its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The 1998-99 men’s basketball team, the first to make an NCAA Tournament appearance, was among those recognized. As Winthrop celebrated its past glories, the present team added another feather to its cap with this remarkable win. Up next, the Eagles will face UNC Asheville at home, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPNU as part of the Big South Wildcard broadcast.

United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

