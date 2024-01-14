Winthrop University’s Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford

In an electrifying clash of stamina and strategy, Winthrop University’s men’s basketball team outlasted Radford University in a triple-overtime extravaganza, overcoming a 15-point deficit in the first half to clinch a 92-88 victory. The game, which unfolded as a testament to perseverance and sportsmanship, saw Winthrop turn the tables on Radford, bouncing back from a 20-5 deficit to close the gap to 31-30 by halftime.

Titans Clash on the Court

The match was a nail-biting rollercoaster ride, with neither team allowing the other to push the lead beyond five points. Winthrop had opportunities to seize the win at the end of regulation and the first two overtimes, but the ball didn’t swing their way. However, the Eagles showed their mettle in the third overtime, outscoring Radford 11-7 to secure the win. The victory is a testament to the relentless drive of Winthrop’s team, marking their third comeback overtime victory in four conference games and maintaining their undefeated status in conference play.

Stars of the Show

Senior forward Kelton Talford was a deciding force in the victory, scoring a season-high 27 points, with a crucial 12 coming in the extra periods. His performance, a blend of agility and precision, was instrumental in steering the Eagles to victory. He was well-supported by Nick Johnson and Kasen Harrison, who contributed 20 and 18 points respectively. On the opposing front, Radford’s Chandler Turner put up a laudable fight, scoring 33 points and 12 rebounds.

Homage to the Past, Eyes on the Future

The game also held significance beyond the final score, coinciding with Winthrop honoring its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The 1998-99 men’s basketball team, the first to make an NCAA Tournament appearance, was among those recognized. As Winthrop celebrated its past glories, the present team added another feather to its cap with this remarkable win. Up next, the Eagles will face UNC Asheville at home, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPNU as part of the Big South Wildcard broadcast.