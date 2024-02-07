Winthrop University Makes History with Inaugural Cornhole Team

Winthrop University has embarked on a groundbreaking journey in the realm of college sports, signing Gavin Hamann and Jaxson Remmick, two high school players from Denver, Colorado, to its inaugural cornhole team. The duo, notable for their adept skills, are two-time American Cornhole League high school national champions and are esteemed as five-star recruits by Winthrop's experienced cornhole coach, Dusty Thompson, a former pro player himself.

Revolutionizing Cornhole in College Sports

Winthrop University is pioneering an initiative that could revolutionize the face of college sports. The scholarships offered to Hamann and Remmick are partial at present, but the university has opened the door to the possibility of increasing these as the sport gains traction. Thompson envisions cornhole evolving into a full scholarship sport, much like the university's successful Esports program. This program, too, started small but rapidly expanded, now boasting a large team and offering scholarships.

A Strategic Advantage

Winthrop's location in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a thriving hub for cornhole activity, offers its players a unique edge. The city frequently hosts major cornhole events and championships, providing the Winthrop team with the opportunity to compete in the ACL World Championships as virtually a home event. The team aims to build around the strong foundation laid by Hamann and Remmick, attract more talent, and vie for college championships.

The Growing Potential of Cornhole

Furthermore, the advent of name, image, and likeness (NIL) benefits, coupled with the rising popularity of cornhole, are enhancing the sport's potential for scholarship expansion and player profiles. Sponsorship opportunities and social media exposure are additional factors that are contributing to the growing appeal and development of this sport in the college arena.