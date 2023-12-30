en English
Gaming

Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 pm EST
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges

The Winter Wildcards promo has ushered in a festive flourish in FC Mobile, beginning December 21, 2023. This promotion, steeped in a wintry ambiance, has gifted players with a fresh array of cards, events, and modes. Furthermore, it has introduced a novel chapter called ‘Weekly Training,’ comprising five compelling courses for players to conquer.

The Enthralling Pace Training

Among the newly minted courses, the Pace Training course has emerged as the showstopper during the promo’s second week. This course is meticulously designed into three unique reward paths – Easy, Medium, and Hard, each brimming with five intriguing missions and their respective rewards.

Progression in these paths is sequential. Players can embark on the Medium path after securing the Easy Reward 1 and advance to the Hard path upon earning the Medium Reward 1. This strategic progression design has added an additional layer of excitement and competitive spirit among the players.

A Shot at Milestone Rewards

Besides the thrill of Pace Training, FC Mobile players have an opportunity to earn not one but three players as Milestone Rewards in the remaining courses. These rewards serve as a testament to the players’ skills and perseverance, further enhancing the gaming experience.

Exclusive Winter Sweater Kit

In a move that has piqued the interest of FC Mobile’s global player base, EA Sports has kept the cards close to their chest regarding the full disclosure of the Winter Wildcards. However, a tantalizing tease has been dropped – players engaged in all five training courses stand eligible for the coveted Winter Sweater Kit. This exclusive reward, a testament to the players’ dedication and skill, has added another dimension to this festive promo.

Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

