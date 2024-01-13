Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit

On a frosty morning, as the rest of the world clings to the warmth of their homes, Pat Noyes plunges into the icy waters of Lake Michigan, surfing against the Slurpee-like waves. Unfazed by the frigid conditions and menacing beauty of the winter waves, Noyes, like other “lakers”, finds an exhilarating escape in winter surfing on the Great Lakes.

Storms, Ice, and Surfing

Winter surfing’s appeal lies in the intensity and frequency of the storms, which churn the water into powerful waves, offering a superior surfing experience. However, this adrenaline-packed sport is not without its perils. Surfers must navigate the hazards of hypothermia and floating ice. The water’s chilling consistency only adds to the thrill, making each ride a testament to their dedication and resilience.

A Diverse Band of Winter Surfers

The community of winter surfers on Lake Michigan is as diverse as it is tight-knit, consisting of construction workers, retirees, and even a few hardy women. United by their passion for surfing and their readiness to hit the icy waters whenever the conditions are right, the surfers share a bond that transcends their different backgrounds. Mike Calabro, a seasoned surfer, and his partner Maureen McFadden, one of the few female surfers, underline the camaraderie and the sense of invincibility bestowed by braving the lake’s icy waves.

Tackling Challenges, Embracing the Chill

Armed with specialized wetsuits and a keen understanding of the weather, these audacious surfers are ready to take on the lake’s frigid conditions. The sport’s physical discomforts and occasional brushes with the law have not dampened their spirits. Instead, they remain committed to their sport, even striving for cleaner waters after enduring pollution-related sickness. The unique experience of surfing on the Great Lakes creates a special connection among the surfers, setting them apart from their counterparts in more traditional surfing locales.