Yanhao 'Dwayne' Li's Historic Win: New Zealand's First Ice-Skating Medal at the Winter Youth Olympics

In a momentous event that etched itself into the annals of New Zealand's sports history, 15-year-old figure skater Yanhao 'Dwayne' Li secured the country's first-ever ice-skating medal at the Winter Youth Olympics. The event, held in Gangwon, South Korea, witnessed Li's stellar performance that fetched him a bronze medal and etched his name in the nation's sports record books.

Skating to Glory

Li's free skating performance was a blend of grace and technique, including a daring triple axel and a series of complex moves. Despite battling nerves and a shaky start, Li executed the triple axel in competition for the first time, marking a significant personal milestone. His final score, a cumulative 208.84 points, positioned him third and ensured New Zealand's inaugural Olympic medal in figure skating.

Sweat Behind the Success

The victory was not a product of chance. Instead, it was the culmination of months of rigorous training. Li dedicated six to seven hours daily on the ice for two months leading up to the Olympics. To keep his nerves in check during the competition, he approached it with the same mindset as a regular training session. This mental fortitude, combined with his physical prowess, steered him to victory.

Support and Future Endeavors

Li's family, although not physically present at the games, supported him from New Zealand, while his coach remained his only support person at the event. The young skater expressed his profound pride in representing New Zealand and described the experience as special and emotional. Li is now setting his sights on the upcoming World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Taipei, slated to begin on February 26, further demonstrating his ambition and dedication to the sport.