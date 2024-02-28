Vancouver Island Biathlon Club Overcomes Travel Woes to Shine at BC Winter Games

After enduring significant travel delays, seven athletes and three coaches from the Vancouver Island Biathlon Club recently travelled to Quesnel to compete at the BC Winter Games. With heavy fog cancelling their initial flight to Prince George and a mechanical issue causing a lengthy delay on their way back, the Zone 6 (Vancouver Island) biathlon team had plenty of opportunities to practice patience and dealing with adversity. Despite missing the first race due to these travel hiccups, there was a silver lining as Comox athlete Tobin Kerr hit 15 out of 15 targets in the Individual race, winning the silver medal.

Resilience Amidst Adversity

"I felt really fast on the skis and really focused on the range. It was pretty close to a perfect race," says Kerr. Zach Mills (Courtenay) also had a strong race, finishing fourth, just eight seconds off the podium. Other results in the Junior Boys category included Angus Preston (Shawnigan Lake) finishing ninth and Tycho Thibault (Nanaimo) placing 15th. In the Junior Girls category, Stella Nadler (Campbell River) and Victoria Milner (Courtenay) had top-ten results, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively, while May Finch (Nanaimo) placed 13th.

The Challenge of Biathlon

Biathlon is a sport which combines cross-country skiing with rifle marksmanship. With practice, biathletes can lower their heart rate before each shooting bout. Competitors must ski additional distances for each missed target or receive a time penalty, putting intense pressure on every shot. "I am really proud of our team, how hard they competed during the races, how they cheered on the other athletes from across the province, and how well they represented Vancouver Island at the Games," comments Yvonne Visser, a Zone 6 assistant coach and former Olympic biathlete.

Looking Forward

Head coach Jonathan Kerr (Comox) and assistant coach Charles May (Nanaimo) rounded out the team from Vancouver Island. The team will soon be heading to the Biathlon BC Championships at Whistler Olympic Park for their final competition of the season. This event not only tests their physical prowess but also their mental strength, showcasing their ability to focus under pressure and adapt to unforeseen challenges, qualities that will serve them well in competitions to come.