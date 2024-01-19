TikToker Goes Viral with Sock Hack for Walking on Ice

In a remarkable demonstration of practicality, a lifestyle influencer named Jojo (@imliterallymexican) took to TikTok to share a nifty hack for tackling icy sidewalks during winter. In a video that has since amassed over 2.8 million views, the influencer's friend is seen attempting a walk on a thick layer of ice with just sneakers, resulting in an inevitable slip.

Improving Grip with Socks

Strikingly, the same friend, after slipping, decides to put on a regular pair of socks over his sneakers. He then attempts the walk again and, to the surprise of many viewers, successfully navigates the icy surface without slipping. This sudden improvement suggests that socks, contrary to common beliefs about winter safety, can actually enhance grip on icy surfaces.

Reactions and Skepticism

As with most viral content, the video sparked a flurry of responses. A section of TikTok users lauded the hack as brilliant and educational, while others remained skeptical about the durability of socks in such harsh conditions. Critics argued that the socks would eventually freeze, thereby losing any grip-enhancing qualities they initially provided.

The Potential for Wider Application

Interestingly, some viewers extrapolated the simple trick to more complex scenarios. Queries emerged around whether a similar approach could be developed for car tires to prevent them from slipping on icy roads. While the video did not provide any answers to these questions, it certainly stimulated a conversation about innovative and affordable solutions to winter problems.