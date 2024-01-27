Steve Doody Crowned 87th King Boreas at St. Paul Winter Carnival

Stephen 'Steve' Doody, a South St Paul resident and financial adviser, has been crowned the 87th King Boreas during the Royal Coronation at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. A title steeped in tradition, King Boreas symbolizes leadership and a commanding presence within the community, a role that Doody is ready to embrace and amplify.

A King Rooted in the Community

A former Notos, Prince of the South Wind in 2018, Doody is no stranger to the carnival's traditions and responsibilities. He cherishes what he refers to as 'carnival moments' - instances where the carnival's joy and impact deeply touch both participants and observers. Now, as King Boreas, he is tasked with facilitating these experiences, skillfully marrying his role's duties with his personal values and history.

Doody hails from a strong athletic and educational background, having graduated from the University of North Dakota and the University of St. Thomas. He is also a proud inductee of the South St Paul High School Hall of Fame. His deep-rooted ties to the St. Paul community extend to his family, all residing in South St Paul, further cementing his commitment to the city and its iconic Winter Carnival.

A Reign of Service

Doody's professional life as a financial adviser is paralleled by his dedication to service. A prominent member of the South St. Paul Lions Club, he has selected it as his chosen charity during his reign, a testament to his commitment to community service. His mantra as King Boreas, 'Service and Unity in the Community One Snowball at a Time,' encapsulates his focus on collective effort and community service.

Doody's crest as King Boreas is a reflection of his values and commitments. It incorporates symbols of service dogs, a nod to his dedication to service, the Lions Club emblem, and a strong stock market, reflecting his professional prowess.

A Legacy to Uphold

Doody succeeds Leo Lewis III as King Boreas. His reign promises to underscore the importance of community service and unity, as he navigates his role as the carnival's monarch. Alongside him, Jennifer Westerhaus of Chaska will serve as the Aurora, Queen of the Snows.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival, with its newly crowned King Boreas, continues to be a cornerstone of the community, celebrating tradition while fostering unity and service, one snowball at a time.