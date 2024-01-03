en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Space NK Winter Sale: Up to 50% off on Beauty Products

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Space NK Winter Sale: Up to 50% off on Beauty Products

UK-based cosmetics retailer, Space NK, has announced a massive winter sale, offering up to 50% off on a broad range of beauty products. The sale, which is set to run until January 15, 2024, presents an ideal opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to stock up on their favorite essentials at significantly reduced prices.

A Post-Christmas Bounty

This sale comes as a silver lining for those who may not have received all their coveted items during the festive season. With over 800 products on sale, customers have the chance to refine their beauty routines with the finest skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrances.

Featuring Renowned Brands

The promotion includes a variety of products from globally celebrated brands like Sunday Riley, The Ordinary, Kate Somerville, and Dr. Barbara Sturm. These names are synonymous with high-quality and effective beauty solutions, making the sale an unmissable event for beauty aficionados.

Maintaining Beauty Through Winter

The sale is more than just a shopping event; it is presented as an opportunity to maintain healthy and hydrated skin and hair throughout the winter season. The discounted items include moisturizers, eye creams, serums, and skincare solutions, designed to combat the harsh effects of cold weather.

With the winter sale live on the Space NK website and in stores, there is ample opportunity for customers to seize this chance and enhance their beauty routines with high-quality products, all while making significant savings.

0
Fashion Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PUMA Revives the Iconic Mostro Sneakers: A Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

By BNN Correspondents

Frankie Bridge Endorses River Island Jacket, Prompting Quick Sellout

By Olalekan Adigun

Adidas Unveils UltraBOOST 1.0 'Air Bubble' Pack: A Leap in Sneaker Innovation

By Salman Khan

Interior Design Trends 2023: Warm Neutrals, European Maximalism, and the Hometel Concept

By BNN Correspondents

Walt Disney World Resort Unveils Novelty Socks Featuring Iconic Park S ...
@Fashion · 56 mins
Walt Disney World Resort Unveils Novelty Socks Featuring Iconic Park S ...
heart comment 0
Swadheen Symposium: Celebrating Jankidevi Bajaj and Indian Textile Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Swadheen Symposium: Celebrating Jankidevi Bajaj and Indian Textile Legacy
LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024

By BNN Correspondents

LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024
Terry Dubrow’s New Hair Color Sparks Fan Reactions: A Look at His Eventful Year

By BNN Correspondents

Terry Dubrow's New Hair Color Sparks Fan Reactions: A Look at His Eventful Year
Jinger Duggar’s New Year Reflections Stir Discussions: Breaks Family Dress Code and Offers Glimpse into Private Life

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Jinger Duggar's New Year Reflections Stir Discussions: Breaks Family Dress Code and Offers Glimpse into Private Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
29 seconds
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
49 seconds
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
1 min
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
1 min
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
1 min
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
1 min
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
1 min
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
1 min
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
1 min
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
56 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees
5 hours
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app