Snowshoeing Event at Aldo Leopold Nature Center Moved to February 17

In the face of extreme cold predictions, the much-anticipated snowshoeing event at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Edna Taylor Conservancy, and Woodland Park has been rescheduled to February 17. The original weekend, earmarked for an evening of frolic under the starlit sky, has been deemed unsafe due to the plummeting temperatures.

Snowshoeing for All

The event, a beacon of inclusivity, invites participants of all ages and abilities to partake in the joyous occasion. With no charges for participation, parking, or shuttle service from Ahuska Park, the organizers have ensured that the enchanting experience of snowshoeing along the softly lit trails remains accessible to all.

Warmth Amidst the Cold

Post the invigorating snowshoeing adventure, participants can warm up around a roaring bonfire at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center. The warmth of the fire, coupled with complimentary hot beverages like hot chocolate, coffee, or tea, promises to be a cozy respite from the cold. Additional concessions will also be available for purchase.

Effortless Logistics

In a bid to make the event hassle-free, no pre-registration is required. Facilities such as portable and indoor restrooms will be accessible to attendees. Ample parking is available at Ahuska Park with a free shuttle service ferrying participants to and from the event. Those looking for additional parking options can utilize spaces along Femrite Drive, Roselawn Drive, and Edna Taylor Parkway.