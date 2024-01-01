en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Orient Express: Embarking on a New Journey of Opulent Train Travel

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Orient Express: Embarking on a New Journey of Opulent Train Travel

The Orient Express, an emblem of opulent train travel, has embarked on a new journey, connecting Paris to the French Alps in a bid to revive the grandeur of deluxe travel. With its red carpets, white gloves, polished brass, gleaming marquetry, and velvet upholstery, the new service is a nod to the golden age of train travel, promising a unique experience for guests who seek comfort and indulgence as they traverse to the snowy landscapes of the Alps.

The Resurgence of Luxury Train Travel

The launch of this new service marks the dawn of a new era in luxury train travel, targeting tourists and winter sports enthusiasts who yearn for a high-end transport experience. The Orient Express’s legacy is rejuvenated with a modern twist, offering an experience that flawlessly marries winter sports with the elegance of luxury train amenities.

Onboard the Orient Express

Belmond’s Eastern Oriental Express carriages, smartly adorned in green, are set to return to the tracks from February. This service will offer two three-night round trips from Singapore, with one journey tracing the west coast and another visiting the Taman Negara National Park. However, the star of the show is the Venice Simplon Orient Express (VSOE) that now offers a 21-hour once a year itinerary from Paris to Bourg Saint Maurice, nestled in the heart of the French Alps. The train’s journey, which takes more than eight hours, is not just about speed but about an experience that is eco-friendly, generating less than 12kg of CO2.

A Gourmet Experience on Wheels

The experience aboard the VSOE is further elevated with the inclusion of Heritage Cabins, Suites, and Grand Suites. The train offers not just a scenic view but a culinary delight. Overseeing the VSOE’s kitchen is renowned chef Jean Imbert, ensuring that passengers have a satisfying dining experience during their journey. The launch of this service appears to be a part of a broader initiative to elevate the luxury travel market, specifically catering to those who wish to combine their love for alpine sports with a desire for an indulgent travel experience.

0
Travel & Tourism Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Families Mark End of Holiday Season at Quezon Memorial Circle

By BNN Correspondents

Crater Lake Tops List of America's Most Beautiful National Parks

By Justice Nwafor

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Growth and Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Developme ...
@Politics · 40 mins
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Developme ...
heart comment 0
Uganda Welcomes 2024: A Blend of Celebrations, Resilience, and Hope

By Rizwan Shah

Uganda Welcomes 2024: A Blend of Celebrations, Resilience, and Hope
Global Tourism Recovery Obstructed by Political Unrest and Terrorism; Uganda Rings in New Year with Hope

By Israel Ojoko

Global Tourism Recovery Obstructed by Political Unrest and Terrorism; Uganda Rings in New Year with Hope
The Icy Heat: Iceland’s Volcano Tourism amidst Recent Eruption

By BNN Correspondents

The Icy Heat: Iceland's Volcano Tourism amidst Recent Eruption
Navigating the Cannabis Conundrum: Travel and Legality

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Cannabis Conundrum: Travel and Legality
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
2 mins
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
2 mins
Australia Triumphs in United Cup: Seals Quarterfinal Spot After Victory Over USA
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
2 mins
FCT Minister Advocates Exclusive Breastfeeding and Immunization Among Nursing Mothers
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
2 mins
Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
3 mins
Striped Suits and Santa Hats: A Festive Winter Swim at Slatina Beach
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
3 mins
Dubai Tower Illuminates in Palestinian Colors: A New Year Gesture
President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis
3 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Vows Key Reforms in South Korea: A Comprehensive Analysis
Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal
3 mins
Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea
4 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
28 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
40 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app