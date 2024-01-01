Orient Express: Embarking on a New Journey of Opulent Train Travel

The Orient Express, an emblem of opulent train travel, has embarked on a new journey, connecting Paris to the French Alps in a bid to revive the grandeur of deluxe travel. With its red carpets, white gloves, polished brass, gleaming marquetry, and velvet upholstery, the new service is a nod to the golden age of train travel, promising a unique experience for guests who seek comfort and indulgence as they traverse to the snowy landscapes of the Alps.

The Resurgence of Luxury Train Travel

The launch of this new service marks the dawn of a new era in luxury train travel, targeting tourists and winter sports enthusiasts who yearn for a high-end transport experience. The Orient Express’s legacy is rejuvenated with a modern twist, offering an experience that flawlessly marries winter sports with the elegance of luxury train amenities.

Onboard the Orient Express

Belmond’s Eastern Oriental Express carriages, smartly adorned in green, are set to return to the tracks from February. This service will offer two three-night round trips from Singapore, with one journey tracing the west coast and another visiting the Taman Negara National Park. However, the star of the show is the Venice Simplon Orient Express (VSOE) that now offers a 21-hour once a year itinerary from Paris to Bourg Saint Maurice, nestled in the heart of the French Alps. The train’s journey, which takes more than eight hours, is not just about speed but about an experience that is eco-friendly, generating less than 12kg of CO2.

A Gourmet Experience on Wheels

The experience aboard the VSOE is further elevated with the inclusion of Heritage Cabins, Suites, and Grand Suites. The train offers not just a scenic view but a culinary delight. Overseeing the VSOE’s kitchen is renowned chef Jean Imbert, ensuring that passengers have a satisfying dining experience during their journey. The launch of this service appears to be a part of a broader initiative to elevate the luxury travel market, specifically catering to those who wish to combine their love for alpine sports with a desire for an indulgent travel experience.