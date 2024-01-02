New Year Ushers in Potential Winter Storm, Favorable Conditions for Outdoor Activities

The dawn of 2024 gives a chilly welcome with a potential significant winter storm in the Valley during the first week of January. Despite the familiar weather pattern, conditions are expected to remain serene and seasonable for most people returning to work and school on Tuesday. Forecasts anticipate a blend of sunshine and clouds with a steady southwestern breeze, augmenting the day’s pleasantness despite the lack of continuous clear skies. High temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-30s, which is in line with typical seasonal averages. These weather conditions are conducive to travel and outdoor activities, making it an ideal day for such pursuits.

Snowfall and Sunshine: A Blend of Weather Elements

The National Weather Service in Buffalo forecasts a week filled with sporadic snow showers and high temperatures staying in the 30s. Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 37, followed by snow showers and a high near 38 on Wednesday. Snow showers are likely to persist on Thursday with a high near 30, while Friday brings partly sunny weather with a high near 34.

Over the weekend, the weather will be mostly cloudy with a high near 33 and a chance of snow at night. Early to mid next week, light snow is expected, potentially followed by the first significant, longer-lasting blast of Arctic air that could drop temperatures below zero by mid to late next week. Despite these changes, the upcoming Tuesday is expected to remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Travel and Activity Forecast: Favorable Conditions

Travelers and outdoor enthusiasts can anticipate favorable weather conditions for their pursuits. The short-term forecast for KELOLAND suggests quiet weather with no snow expected for at least a few more days. Highs in the 30s and 40s are forecasted for the region, with possible snow chances on Friday. However, a larger storm system is expected to move in from the west early next week, bringing the potential for colder temperatures after day 7.

Winter Storm on the Horizon: Stay Aware

A winter storm is forecasted to bring snow, rain, and wind to the East over the weekend. The disturbance that will spur the storm’s development is currently tracking across the West and into the Central Plains. As it tracks from the Deep South northward up the East Coast, this low pressure will intensify, enabling the storm to produce snow or a mix of rain and snow in areas from the Ohio Valley into parts of the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast on Saturday and Saturday night.

Uncertainties about the amount of cold air near the Interstate 95 corridor may result in a mix of rain and snow in areas like Washington, D.C., New York City, and coastal southern New England. Given the challenging nature of snowfall forecasting and the likelihood of forecast changes, it is recommended for everyone to stay aware and check back daily for updates.