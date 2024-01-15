en English
Fashion

Navigating Winter Hair Woes: Expert Tips from Morgan Roy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Navigating Winter Hair Woes: Expert Tips from Morgan Roy

Winter, with its icy chill and dry winds, is often a villain to our hair, causing problems ranging from static and dry hair to hair ensnared in zippers and the infamous hat hair. As the mercury drops, so does the health of our hair, but fret not, as Morgan Roy, Creative Director at Civello, steps in with solutions to navigate these winter hair woes.

Solving the Zipper Snag

Long hair tangling in zippers is a common, yet overlooked, winter hair issue. Roy offers a simple and effective solution. She suggests using a french hair pin or a silk scrunchie to hold the hair temporarily while putting on a coat. This seemingly small step can save your hair from unwanted breakages and the discomfort of a sudden pull.

Tackling Static and Dry Hair

Static, a frequent complaint during winters, can be combated with products that add moisture. Roy recommends a facial mist or a moisturizing mask as these can help retain the hair’s natural moisture. Dry hair, another winter menace, calls for a switch in your hair care products. Hydrating shampoos and conditioners, coupled with a leave-in conditioner, can work wonders in replenishing the moisture levels of your hair.

Addressing Dry Scalp

Dry scalp, a winter-induced problem, can be alleviated with regular exfoliation and scalp massage. Roy advises using a brush to exfoliate and applying oil for a scalp massage. This not only soothes the scalp but also stimulates blood flow, promoting healthier hair.

Dealing with Hat Hair

Hat hair, the bane of many during winter, can be avoided with a small switch in your winter accessories. Roy proposes using hats with a silk lining or opting for stylish ear muffs. These alternatives, while keeping you warm, ensure that your hair remains voluminous and unaffected by the constant pressure of a tightly fitted hat.

These tips, as suggested by Roy, aim to help individuals maintain healthy and manageable hair throughout the winter season. So, brace yourself for the cold, not with a frown, but with the confidence of having your winter hair care game strong.

Fashion
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

