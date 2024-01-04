Mount Southington Ski Area: Weathering the Storm, Embracing the Snow

The charm of winter in Connecticut, embodied in the excitement of skiing down the snowy trails of Mount Southington, faced an unexpected obstacle at the start of this season. The ski area confronted challenges in making artificial snow due to marginal temperatures. However, as the colder climate takes center stage, the tides seem to be turning in favor of the skiers and the staff maintaining the slopes.

The Silver Lining Amidst the Snow Clouds

With the advent of colder weather, the staff of Mount Southington is brimming with optimism. Jay Dougherty, the general manager, shared his renewed hopefulness as the improved conditions have allowed for an enhanced snow-making process. The goal now is to ensure full operation of the ski trails, a prospect that seemed dim at the onset of the season.

A forecast for snowfall over the weekend is seen as a positive development, potentially enticing more people to partake in winter sports, particularly skiing and snowboarding. The excitement among the skiers is palpable. Peter Kronk, an avid skier, echoed the general sentiment, suggesting that natural snowfall would augment the mountain’s charm and draw in more visitors.

The Power of Natural Snowfall

Dougherty expressed his anticipation for the colder temperatures to aid the snow-making process, with the objective of having all trails open soon. He humorously remarked that while making snow is a good solution, nothing beats the ‘real stuff’ – natural snow. The management of Mount Southington Ski Area is keenly looking forward to the forecasted snow, as it will likely attract a larger number of skiers and snowboarders to the mountain.

Current Ski Conditions at Mount Southington

As of today, Mount Southington ski trails are operating with machine-groomed conditions and a base of 12 inches. Out of the 14 trails, 6 are currently open, covering 2 miles and 20 acres. Four out of seven lifts are in operation, with snowmaking in progress. Despite the initial hurdles, the ski area is slowly but surely gearing up for a full-fledged ski season.