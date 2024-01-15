Michigan's Upper Peninsula Embraces Winter: Mount Bohemia Set to Open

The Upper Peninsula in Michigan is bracing for a thrilling winter season, following a significant snowfall over the past weekend. Certain regions are nestled under as much as two and a half feet of snow, marking the onset of a jubilant season for winter sports enthusiasts. The snowfall's silver lining shines brightest at Mount Bohemia, located in Keweenaw's Lac La Belle, which is preparing to welcome extreme skiers and snowboarders this Wednesday.

Mount Bohemia: A Haven for Thrill-Seekers

A haven for thrill-seekers, Mount Bohemia holds the distinction of being recognized as the top ski resort in the nation, according to USA Today's 10 Best. The resort's fame rests on its challenging terrain that promises an adrenaline rush like no other. Characterized by steep slopes, cliff bands, dense forests, and rugged rock formations, Mount Bohemia's terrain is a no-go zone for beginner-level skiers and snowboarders. Despite the exclusivity of the slopes, the resort opens its Nordic spa to all visitors, ensuring an all-inclusive winter holiday experience.

A Nordic Spa Experience

The Nordic spa at Mount Bohemia is a world in itself, featuring a cold plunge pool with a waterfall, a warm pool, saunas, a steam room, and the largest outdoor hot tub in Upper Michigan. Visitors can plunge into a relaxing experience after a day on the slopes, making the spa an ideal place to unwind and rejuvenate.

Stay, Dine, and Revel

Mount Bohemia extends a warm welcome to those looking to extend their stay. The resort offers a range of accommodation options, including trailside cabins, yurts, a hostel, and an inn. Further enriching the experience are the selection of bars and restaurants on the premises. Of special mention is the Pizza Cabana, a favorite among visitors, renowned for its wood-fired pizzas. As the resort gears up to open its doors on January 17th, it marks the beginning of an exciting winter season for extreme ski and snowboard enthusiasts.