Menasha Celebrates Community with Annual Winter Gala Featuring Ice Sculptures

Menasha, a close-knit community in Wisconsin, recently celebrated its enduring spirit with the annual winter gala. The event, held at Smith Park, was a vibrant spectacle of talent, camaraderie, and shared joy. The highlight of the celebration was certainly the impressive display of ice sculptures, crafted by the skilled hands of professional sculptor Christy Dunsmoor.

Dunsmoor's Dance with Ice

Christy Dunsmoor, an artist whose medium is the ephemeral beauty of ice, expressed her delight in creating large sculptures for the gala. She finds joy not just in forming the basic shapes but in embellishing them with intricate details that breathes life into the ice and transforms familiar forms into eye-catching masterpieces. The gala provided a unique platform for Dunsmoor to showcase her skills, and for the community to appreciate the artistic grandeur of her work.

A Celebration Beyond Sculptures

However, the Menasha Winter Gala was more than just a display of ice artistry. The event was also peppered with games, such as frozen flamingo mini golf and broom ball, adding an element of playful competition to the festive atmosphere. Complimentary food, including chili served by local firefighters, hot chocolate, and cookies, warmed the hearts and bellies of the attendees, further enhancing the communal spirit of the gathering.

Fostering Community Ties

Chloe Hansen-Dunn, the senior service manager, viewed the gala as an important instrument in fostering connections among the residents of Menasha. She emphasized the historical significance of the event, which has evolved from a simple neighborhood chili cookoff to a grand park and recreation party with unique activities over the decades. The gala, she believes, allows neighbors to bond over shared experiences and creates a sense of unity and belonging that is crucial to a thriving community. It is also a prelude to Menasha's upcoming milestone celebration of its 150th anniversary, a testament to the city's rich history and enduring spirit.