Insufficient Snowfall Pushes Lookout Pass Free Ski School Start to January 13

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Free Ski School at Lookout Pass, renowned for providing winter sports education for over 80 years, has announced a delay in the commencement of its classes. The delay has been attributed to insufficient snowfall in Mullan, Idaho, where the school is situated. The ski school, originally set to kickstart its season on January 6, is now slated to open a week later, on January 13.

Unfavorable Weather Conditions

Currently, Lookout Pass is operating with four out of five chair lifts, a testament to the meager snowfall. The ski area reports a mere 7 inches of snow at the base and 32 inches at the summit, significantly less than required for safe and enjoyable skiing. The shortfall of snow has disrupted the usual flurry of winter activities in the area, with the Free Ski School bearing the brunt of this natural anomaly.

A First in History

The school’s director, Chris Nusz, has addressed the situation with humor and optimism, encouraging participants to ‘do your snow dance’ in hopes of attracting more snowfall. His wife, Tammy Nusz, the Free Ski School administrator, reflected on the historical significance of this event. In her 21 years with the program, and over the entire 80-year history of the school, this is the first instance where they have had to postpone classes due to insufficient snowfall.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Participants, enthusiasts, and those interested in the Free Ski School are advised to keep a close watch on updates regarding further rescheduling. The school remains hopeful for a robust snowfall in the coming days, which would allow them to proceed with their much-anticipated ski classes.