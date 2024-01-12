en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Goshen and NIPSCO Gear Up for Winter: Safety, Warmth and Assistance in Focus

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Goshen and NIPSCO Gear Up for Winter: Safety, Warmth and Assistance in Focus

In anticipation of potentially hazardous winter weather, the Goshen Police Department and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and warmth of Goshen residents.

Community Care and Preparedness

The Goshen Police Department, led by Officer Jim Ballard, is urging residents to look out for one another. There is a particular emphasis on assisting the most vulnerable individuals in the community, including the elderly and those with disabilities. The police department stands ready to transport anyone in need of warmth to safe locations such as the Goshen Public Library or Faith Mission in Elkhart. An emergency weather shelter can be established if the situation calls for it, highlighting the department’s commitment to safeguarding its residents.

Heating Safety and Energy Efficiency

NIPSCO is also playing its part by highlighting the importance of safety and preparedness during cold weather. The utility company advises against using stoves or grills for heating purposes, and underscores the need to ensure space heaters are used safely. Critical tips include keeping meters and vents clear of snow and ice to avoid dangerous buildup.

NIPSCO also offers practical energy-saving tips to help residents reduce their utility bills during this challenging period. Suggestions include caulking cracks to prevent drafts, changing furnace filters for increased efficiency, and using storm windows or plastic sheets to insulate homes better.

Assistance for Those in Need

Recognizing that winter can bring financial strain, NIPSCO provides important information on assistance programs for income-eligible customers and those with financial or medical emergencies. This assistance is crucial in ensuring that every resident of Goshen has access to necessary utilities during the winter months. In addition, NIPSCO has methods in place for customers to report any storm-related electric outages, ensuring a swift response to any power disruptions.

In the face of the upcoming winter storm, Goshen and NIPSCO are demonstrating that the safety and well-being of residents is their paramount concern. The measures introduced highlight a commitment to community care, safety, and energy efficiency, protecting residents from the harsh winter conditions while also helping them save on energy costs.

0
Safety Weather Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
9 mins ago
Jal Police Enhance Safety Measures Ahead of Magh Mela
On the cusp of the Magh Mela, a time-honoured 54-day religious festival commencing January 15 in Prayagraj, the Jal police are reinforcing their ranks with cutting-edge technology and strategic measures to heighten the safety of the pilgrims congregating for a sacred immersion in the river. A comprehensive suite of equipment, from a sizeable boat known
Jal Police Enhance Safety Measures Ahead of Magh Mela
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
49 mins ago
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
Mumbai’s Power Firms Issue Advisory for Safe Kite Flying During Makar Sankranti
57 mins ago
Mumbai’s Power Firms Issue Advisory for Safe Kite Flying During Makar Sankranti
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
29 mins ago
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
Mother's Video Sparks Debate on Playground Slide Safety
44 mins ago
Mother's Video Sparks Debate on Playground Slide Safety
Millions of Furniture Tip Kits Recalled Over Child Safety Risks
46 mins ago
Millions of Furniture Tip Kits Recalled Over Child Safety Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
2 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
2 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
4 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
6 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
7 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
8 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
8 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
8 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
10 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app