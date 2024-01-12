Goshen and NIPSCO Gear Up for Winter: Safety, Warmth and Assistance in Focus

In anticipation of potentially hazardous winter weather, the Goshen Police Department and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and warmth of Goshen residents.

Community Care and Preparedness

The Goshen Police Department, led by Officer Jim Ballard, is urging residents to look out for one another. There is a particular emphasis on assisting the most vulnerable individuals in the community, including the elderly and those with disabilities. The police department stands ready to transport anyone in need of warmth to safe locations such as the Goshen Public Library or Faith Mission in Elkhart. An emergency weather shelter can be established if the situation calls for it, highlighting the department’s commitment to safeguarding its residents.

Heating Safety and Energy Efficiency

NIPSCO is also playing its part by highlighting the importance of safety and preparedness during cold weather. The utility company advises against using stoves or grills for heating purposes, and underscores the need to ensure space heaters are used safely. Critical tips include keeping meters and vents clear of snow and ice to avoid dangerous buildup.

NIPSCO also offers practical energy-saving tips to help residents reduce their utility bills during this challenging period. Suggestions include caulking cracks to prevent drafts, changing furnace filters for increased efficiency, and using storm windows or plastic sheets to insulate homes better.

Assistance for Those in Need

Recognizing that winter can bring financial strain, NIPSCO provides important information on assistance programs for income-eligible customers and those with financial or medical emergencies. This assistance is crucial in ensuring that every resident of Goshen has access to necessary utilities during the winter months. In addition, NIPSCO has methods in place for customers to report any storm-related electric outages, ensuring a swift response to any power disruptions.

In the face of the upcoming winter storm, Goshen and NIPSCO are demonstrating that the safety and well-being of residents is their paramount concern. The measures introduced highlight a commitment to community care, safety, and energy efficiency, protecting residents from the harsh winter conditions while also helping them save on energy costs.