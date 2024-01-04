Families and Ski Enthusiasts Revel at Horseshoe Resort Despite Weather Challenges

In the wake of a less than perfect winter season, a motley crew of winter enthusiasts found solace at the Horseshoe Resort. Among them was Jacob Tessier and his family. Their initial holiday plans, dampened by rain, were rekindled when they discovered that 13 out of the resort’s 29 slopes were open. They found the base depth of 25 centimeters to be more than sufficient for their holiday escapades.

Adapting to the Weather

Weather has always been a major factor in determining the success of winter sports. However, Horseshoe Resort and its neighboring ski resorts, Mount St Louis Moonstone and Snow Valley Ski Resort, seem to have found a way around this. By making snow to improve conditions, these resorts have successfully attracted a steady stream of visitors, even in unfavorable weather. This is a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing a quality skiing experience.

Embracing Beginners and Families

The less crowded slopes were a particular attraction for Katherine Shantz and her novice skier daughters. The family-friendly environment of Horseshoe Resort made it a choice destination for their winter vacation. The resort’s marketing manager, Sarah Tyler, confirmed that the hotel had been sold out for parts of the Christmas break, further indicating its popularity among holiday seekers.

Maintaining a Strong Presence in Winter Sports

Despite the hiccups presented by the weather, Horseshoe Resort, Mount St Louis Moonstone, and Snow Valley Ski Resort have remained steadfast in their dedication to winter sports. Their ability to adapt to the weather, maintain high standards of safety, and cater to different levels of skiers, from beginners to seasoned professionals, showcases their robust presence in the industry.