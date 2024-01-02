Cowan Lake State Park’s Winter Hike: A Blend of Nature Exploration and Local History

On Saturday, January 27, Cowan Lake State Park—known for its scenic trails and immersive recreational activities—opens its doors to the community for the fifth-annual Winter Hike. The event, which begins at 10 a.m., offers attendees a chance to experience the park’s winter landscape through one- and three-mile hikes. These journeys will be led by the experienced naturalist, Caden Sauerbrey, and participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring hiking poles for added support.

Communal Meal and Educational Presentation

After the hike, Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, a local organization, will serve a meal consisting of bean soup, cornbread, beverages, and homemade sweet treats. Donations to support the organization and its mission are welcome. The event will also include an educational presentation at 2 p.m. at the Environmental Education Center. Native American ODNR Naturalist Talon Silverhorn will focus on the history of the Shawnee people, offering attendees an enriching glimpse into local history.

A Call to Enjoy the Winter Season

Wade Hall, the president of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, urges people to seize this opportunity. Not just to explore the park and its winter beauty, but also to learn more about local history and the community. He believes that the Winter Hike event is more than just a walk in the park—it’s a chance to connect with nature, learn about the cultural heritage of the area, and enjoy the unique charm of the winter season.

Staying Informed and Engaged

For more information about the Winter Hike and updates about future events, people are directed to visit the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park’s Facebook page. The page serves as a platform for locals and visitors alike to stay informed about upcoming events, community initiatives, and the ongoing work of the organization to preserve and promote Cowan Lake State Park.