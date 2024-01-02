en English
Travel & Tourism

Cowan Lake State Park’s Winter Hike: A Blend of Nature Exploration and Local History

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Cowan Lake State Park’s Winter Hike: A Blend of Nature Exploration and Local History

On Saturday, January 27, Cowan Lake State Park—known for its scenic trails and immersive recreational activities—opens its doors to the community for the fifth-annual Winter Hike. The event, which begins at 10 a.m., offers attendees a chance to experience the park’s winter landscape through one- and three-mile hikes. These journeys will be led by the experienced naturalist, Caden Sauerbrey, and participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring hiking poles for added support.

Communal Meal and Educational Presentation

After the hike, Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, a local organization, will serve a meal consisting of bean soup, cornbread, beverages, and homemade sweet treats. Donations to support the organization and its mission are welcome. The event will also include an educational presentation at 2 p.m. at the Environmental Education Center. Native American ODNR Naturalist Talon Silverhorn will focus on the history of the Shawnee people, offering attendees an enriching glimpse into local history.

A Call to Enjoy the Winter Season

Wade Hall, the president of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, urges people to seize this opportunity. Not just to explore the park and its winter beauty, but also to learn more about local history and the community. He believes that the Winter Hike event is more than just a walk in the park—it’s a chance to connect with nature, learn about the cultural heritage of the area, and enjoy the unique charm of the winter season.

Staying Informed and Engaged

For more information about the Winter Hike and updates about future events, people are directed to visit the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park’s Facebook page. The page serves as a platform for locals and visitors alike to stay informed about upcoming events, community initiatives, and the ongoing work of the organization to preserve and promote Cowan Lake State Park.

Travel & Tourism Wildlife Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

