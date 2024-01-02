en English
Fashion

Amazon Slashes Prices on Popular Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Amazon Slashes Prices on Popular Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets

Amazon has rolled out a significant discount on the acclaimed Moerdeng Women’s Waterproof Ski Jacket, slashing the price from $90 to an attractive $49. This nearly 50% price reduction has created a buzz among customers, drawn to the jacket’s high-performance features, which include its lightweight design, warmth, and resistance to both water and wind. Critically acclaimed for its versatility, this jacket serves as an ideal companion for both skiing enthusiasts and those braving the cold weather casually.

High Customer Approval

With over 25,000 five-star reviews, the Moerdeng Women’s Waterproof Ski Jacket has been showered with accolades from satisfied customers. Many have lauded its high performance, comparing it favorably with pricier brands. Emphasis has been placed on its exceptional warmth, rendering it perfectly suited to harsh winter conditions.

Moerdeng Men’s Jacket: Also On Sale

In addition to the women’s jacket, the Moerdeng Men’s Waterproof Ski Jacket is also currently on the sale rack. Available in a variety of colors, including black and camo, this jacket has likewise been praised by shoppers for its generous pocket space, appropriate hood size, and its ability to keep the wearer warm without the need for excessive layering.

Free Shipping and More

Amazon Prime members are set to enjoy free shipping on their purchase of the Moerdeng jackets. Non-members have not been left out of this perk, however, as they too can avail of free shipping for orders exceeding $25. In a separate promotion, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 75% off on men’s Amazon Brand Apparel, including jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and accessories, along with discounts on other products like deodorant, storage bags, docking stations, insulated can holders, and health and wellness products, with free shipping on eligible orders.

Fashion Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

