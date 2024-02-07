Winter Sports Postseason Kicks Off : A Round-Up of Girls' Hockey and Basketball

The winter sports postseason has kicked off with notable developments unfolding in girls' hockey and basketball. The girls' hockey playoffs have commenced, and the close of the basketball regular season is looming large. In the midst of this sporting whirlwind, significant events in indoor track, swimming, and skiing are also on the horizon.

Girls' Hockey Showdowns

The Cape/Portland/South Portland/Waynflete Beacons co-op team closed the regular season in the third spot in the South Region, boasting a 10-8 record. Their playoff journey began with a quarterfinal matchup against York. Their potential semifinal opponents were Gorham or Greely. Falmouth/Scarborough, having finished fourth in the South, also competed in the quarterfinals, poised against the daunting possibility of facing the reigning state champions, Cheverus.

With the regional finals slated for next Wednesday, the North Region Final will take place in Auburn and the South Region Final in Portland. The state game is scheduled for February 17, promising an enthralling climax to the girls' hockey season.

Girls' and Boys' Basketball Postseason Updates

In girls' basketball, South Portland's team, having secured a 14-3 record, claimed the second spot, next to Gorham, with playoffs on the horizon. They concluded the regular season on a high note, riding a 13-game winning streak. Scarborough's team, too, had a strong season, wrapping up at 13-5. Regrettably, Cape Elizabeth's team did not make the playoffs, ending the season with a 0-18 record.

On the boys' front, Scarborough stood at an impressive 14-3 and held the second position in Class AA South Heals. South Portland, the two-time reigning Class AA champion, posted an 8-9 record, landing fourth in the South. Cape Elizabeth's team, having finished 6-12, vied for the No. 8 spot in the Heals and a preliminary round playoff game.

Other Sports Updates

Boys' hockey saw the Portland/South Portland/Deering Beacons co-op team rank sixth in Class A. Both Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth struggled in their respective standings. Meanwhile, indoor track, swimming, and skiing events are progressing steadily, with championship meets set for the coming weeks.

The winter sports postseason is indeed in full swing, with each game and event bringing its unique blend of excitement, challenge, and triumph. As we anticipate the upcoming matches, let's cheer on the athletes as they strive for excellence, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and ambition.