Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor’s Track and Field Coach

Windsor, Ontario’s accomplished track and field coach and kinesiology scholar, Kurt Downes, is rallying for winter running as an effective method to enhance fitness. Co-authoring an article with associate professor Kevin Milne, published in The Conversation, Downes shares insights on this subject, exploring the potential locations, appropriate attire, and gear for winter running in the Windsor Essex region.

Exploring the Landscape: Winter Running Routes

Downes, who also serves as the head coach and president of the Border City Athletics Club, underscores various locations in the Windsor Essex area that are amenable for winter running. These include the riverside and numerous trails that offer protection from snow and provide good footing. Echoing Downes’s sentiment is winter running enthusiast, Kyle McCamon, who manages a local Running Factory store. He strongly advocates for the Herb Gray Parkway Trail, praising its well-maintained condition during the winter.

Bracing the Chill: Essential Gear for Winter Running

While winter running may seem a daunting prospect due to harsh weather conditions, McCamon and Downes assure runners that with the right gear, it can be a safe and exhilarating experience. McCamon prefers regular mesh shoes and thermal clothing for cold weather running. On the other hand, Downes suggests runners wear moisture-wicking base layers, insulating layers, and an outer shell resistant to wind and precipitation. To tackle slushy conditions and prevent slips, he recommends Gore-Tex shoes with a rigid sole.

Embracing the Cold: The Reality of Winter Running

Despite the potential for frigid temperatures, Downes assures enthusiasts that winter running is safe with the appropriate gear. He even references athletes who regularly train in colder cities like Winnipeg as an example. McCamon remarks that the current winter season has been unusually mild, with temperatures conducive to outdoor running, further encouraging individuals to embrace this fitness regimen. With careful preparation and the right mindset, winter running can provide a refreshing, invigorating alternative to indoor workouts, fostering a healthier lifestyle year-round.