Winter Million Jumps Fixtures Shift to Windsor: New Era in Horse Racing

The world of horse racing is in for a significant shift. The Arena Racing Company (ARC) has announced that its Winter Million jumps fixtures, traditionally held at Lingfield, will move to Windsor starting from the next season. This notable change is accompanied by the return of jump racing to Windsor, a track with a rich history of hosting National Hunt racing until 1998 and also during Ascot's redevelopment phase in 2005-2006. The track is currently being reconfigured to feature a continuous left-handed jumps course, adding a fresh twist to the upcoming racing season.

Windsor's Inaugural Event

Windsor is set to host its inaugural event on December 15, marking a significant milestone in the track's new chapter. The event is expected to draw both on-site spectators and television viewers on Sky Sports Racing and ITV Racing, offering an engaging experience for racing enthusiasts worldwide.

Windsor's Collaboration with Ascot

Another highlight of this transition is Windsor's collaboration with Ascot to host the 'Berkshire Winter Million Weekend' in January. The weekend will feature prominent races such as the BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot and the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor, promising an exciting line-up for racing fans.

Excitement and Anticipation

The upcoming changes have sparked enthusiasm among industry insiders. Mark Spincer, the managing director of ARC's racing division, expressed his excitement about the return of jump racing to Windsor and the inaugural event's prospects. Felicity Barnard, the commercial director and deputy CEO at Ascot, also conveyed her eagerness for the inaugural weekend in 2025 and the unique experience it promises to offer both on-site spectators and television viewers.

In essence, the shift of the Winter Million jumps fixtures from Lingfield to Windsor symbolizes a new era for the sport, offering a fresh perspective to the traditional racing scene. The anticipation is high, and the world of horse racing awaits the inaugural Windsor event and the Berkshire Winter Million Weekend with bated breath.