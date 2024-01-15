Winter Fishing Thrives Along New Jersey Coast Despite Rough Conditions

Despite the winter chill blanketing the New Jersey coast, the area's fishing activities have been thriving, with anglers pulling in remarkable catches. The cold weather and rough seas have not deterred enthusiasts from trying their luck with species such as summer flounder, tautog, striped bass, and white perch.

A Winter of Notable Catches

One angler making headlines is Ryan Fritz of Egg Harbor Township, who recently landed a 7-pound summer flounder in Absecon Inlet. Fritz's catch is a testament to the persistence and skill of the local fishing community, demonstrating that even in the challenging winter season, significant catches are possible.

Tautog, also known as blackfish, have been a particularly successful catch this season. These fish are being found in abundance around offshore wrecks and reefs. The Fishin Fever charter boat, sailing out of Cape May, had a customer reel in a whopping 17-plus pound tautog. Not far behind was the Starfish party boat from Sea Isle City, with a reported 16-pound tautog catch. Both catches, while impressive, fall short of the state record tautog—a 25 pounds, 13 ounces fish—caught off Cape May.

White Perch Season and Upcoming Events

White perch are also making a splash this season. A remarkable catch was reported with two anglers, using grass shrimp as bait, bringing in over 100 white perch. Howard Sefton of Captain Howard's Bait and Tackle noted a better-than-usual season for white perch, adding to the successes of the winter fishing season.

While the fishing action continues, several events are on the horizon for the angling community. The Saltwater Sportsman National Seminar will be held in Atlantic City on February 3, followed by the Southern Regional High School Fishing Flea Market on February 10. The Atlantic City Boat Show will round off the month, running from February 28 to March 3. These events offer attendees the opportunity to learn from professionals, purchase tackle, and engage with fellow enthusiasts during the off-season.

Challenging Conditions and Conservation Efforts

Despite the notable catches, the weather and sea conditions have been challenging. Gale warnings, storm watches, and big swells have made the seas rough. These conditions, coupled with a decline in young-of-the-year striped bass abundance in 2023, as indicated by a recent report, have made this a testing season for anglers.

The decline in recruitment numbers, consistent with similar surveys in Maryland, Virginia, and the Hudson River, has led to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission implementing an emergency measure to prohibit the harvesting of fish larger than 31 inches. This move is a bid to protect the declining striped bass population, ensuring the continued biodiversity of the region's waters for future generations of anglers.