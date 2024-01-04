Winslow Girls’ Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory

In a stunning turnaround, the Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook girls’ hockey team, known as the Black Tigers, rebounded from a three-game losing streak to clinch an impressive 8-2 victory over Lewiston/Oak Hill. The match, held at The Colisee, was a spectacle of unyielding determination and skill, highlighted by an extraordinary performance from Katie Berard who netted a phenomenal six goals.

A Game of Rapid Responses

The game’s intensity was evident from the outset, with Lewiston’s Fiona Landry penetrating Winslow’s defenses to score the opening goal merely 1:20 minutes into the game. However, the Black Tigers responded swiftly and decisively, with Alexa Caccamo setting up Berard for the team’s first goal, marking the beginning of Winslow’s domination on ice.

Relentless Pursuit of Victory

Winslow continued to assert their authority with a goal from Elliotte Podey, and a series of remarkable goals from Berard, including a hat trick in the first period alone. Despite Lewiston’s Courtney Lachance managing to score, making it 5-2, the Black Tigers maintained their lead. Berard displayed her prowess by scoring on a power play and a shorthanded goal in the final period, further widening the gap between the two teams.

The Final Whistle

The game concluded with a goal from Lewiston’s Kylie Dulac, but it proved insufficient to threaten Winslow’s substantial lead. Alongside Berard’s incredible six-goal performance, Caccamo and Carly Greer played instrumental roles in their team’s victory with significant assists. On Lewiston’s front, Crew Langley and Madison Doucette contributed assists. The victory uplifted Winslow’s record to 4-5, while Lewiston’s fell to 2-6, painting a clear picture of the Black Tigers’ resurgence and Lewiston’s struggle.