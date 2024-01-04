en English
Sports

Winslow Co-op Girls’ Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Winslow Co-op Girls’ Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory

The Black Tigers, a co-op team comprising Winslow, Gardiner, Cony, Messalonskee, Lawrence, Erskine, and Maranacook girls’ ice hockey players, snapped their three-game losing streak with an emphatic 8-2 victory over Lewiston/Oak Hill at The Colisee in Lewiston. Katie Berard emerged as the star player of the game, netting a remarkable six goals for the Black Tigers, a feat that propelled her team to a convincing win.

Game Highlights

The match started off with Lewiston taking an early lead, courtesy of Fiona Landry who found the net just 1:20 into the first period. However, the lead was short-lived as Winslow quickly retaliated when Alexa Caccamo set up Katie Berard for the equalizer merely 37 seconds later. Dominating the game from there on, Winslow saw Elliotte Podey and Berard add more goals to end the first period with a 4-1 lead.

Winslow’s Dominance Continues

In the second period, Berard continued to display her scoring prowess, adding two more goals to her tally. Lewiston managed to respond with a goal, but that did little to curb Winslow’s momentum. The third period witnessed Berard scoring her sixth goal, while Leah Michaud chipped in with another for Winslow. Lewiston’s Kylie Dulac scored the final goal of the game, setting the final score at 8-2.

Assist Contributions and Game Aftermath

Alexa Caccamo and Carly Greer provided crucial assists for the Black Tigers, while Crew Langley and Madison Doucette played the assist roles for Lewiston. The victory served as a significant morale booster for Winslow, improving their season record to 4-5. Conversely, Lewiston’s record fell to 2-6 following the loss.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

