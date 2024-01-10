en English
Sports

Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball

Recent boys’ basketball games in Wisconsin high schools have been marked by a mix of victories, postponements, and cancellations. Scorestream.com reported that Alma Center Lincoln emerged victorious against Blair-Taylor with a score of 66-58, while Altoona outscored Amery, posting a decisive 91-57 win. Eleva-Strum overcame Independence 62-43, and McDonell Central narrowly defeated Mondovi 43-33. Mellen secured a comfortable victory against Mercer, 69-33.

A String of Postponements and Cancellations

However, a significant number of games faced postponement or cancellation due to unspecified reasons. These included matches such as Argyle vs. Highland, Assumption vs. Stratford, and Belleville vs. Wisconsin Heights. The cancellations affected various schools, with games such as Hamilton vs. Menomonee Falls, Kewaskum vs. Kiel, and Milwaukee Bradley Tech vs. Milwaukee Hamilton being called off. The widespread impact on the schedule suggests an underlying issue, although specific reasons for the postponements and cancellations are yet to be disclosed.

Wisconsin Prep Basketball Poll

In related news, The Associated Press released the Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 9. The poll, voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters, includes the first-place votes, record, and total points for the teams. It also lists the teams receiving votes, offering a comprehensive overview of the current state of high school basketball in Wisconsin.

The recent game outcomes and disruptions underscore the dynamic nature of high school basketball in Wisconsin. As teams celebrate their victories, others grapple with schedule changes. And all the while, the Wisconsin prep basketball poll paints an illuminating picture of the competition’s landscape, hinting at the struggles, ambitions, and sheer will that underpin the game.

United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

