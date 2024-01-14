Winona Cotter Girls’ Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield

In a display of fast-breaking offense and skilled play, Winona Cotter’s girls’ basketball team secured a notable victory over the No. 5 Class 1A ranked Hayfield in the Kasson Showcase. The final score stood at 74-68, a testament to Cotter’s ability to maintain a lead despite Hayfield’s attempts at a second-half comeback.

Significant Win Boosts Cotter’s Record

This victory served to elevate Cotter’s season record to an impressive 11-2, while Hayfield’s record fell to 15-2. The game was a clear demonstration of the depth and speed of Cotter’s team, traits acknowledged and praised by their coach, Pat Bowlin. Key contributions came from guards Abby Williams and Katelyn Ubl, along with forward Clarissa Sauer, whose sprinter’s speed and scoring ability significantly bolstered Cotter’s performance.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the considerable setback of a significant injury to forward Ava Killian, Cotter’s team demonstrated resilience and continued to perform at a high level. Their ability to adapt and overcome adversity is indicative of the team’s strength and unity, attributes that will undoubtedly serve them well in future games.

Scoring Highlights

For Cotter, the game saw Abby Williams leading the charge with a whopping 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Clarissa Sauer was hot on her heels, adding 22 points to Cotter’s tally. On the opposing side, Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver led her team with a respectable 21 points. The game served to highlight Cotter’s strengths in speed and three-point shooting, elements that were instrumental in securing their victory.