Winnipeg Blue Bombers Trade Dru Brown to Ottawa Redblacks: A Strategic Move

In a strategic maneuver, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have traded their quarterback, Dru Brown, to the Ottawa Redblacks. The deal involved a fifth-round pick in the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft. This move is a key acquisition for Redblacks General Manager Shawn Burke as it empowers him to negotiate a contract with Brown before he steps into the open market as a free agent on February 13.

A Strategic Acquisition

This trade presents Burke with a golden opportunity to manage the team's salary cap while securing a potential leading quarterback for the team. Brown, who is set to become a free agent soon, is a valuable player with an impressive performance in the 2023 season. He won both of his starts, completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 983 yards, and set a CFL record for the most touchdown passes in a single season without an interception. His performance has been highly regarded by veteran quarterback Zach Collaros, who told 3DownNation that Brown has the potential to be a top player in the league with appropriate coaching and support.

Dru Brown's Journey

Prior to joining the Blue Bombers in 2020, Brown had a collegiate football career marked by determination and grit. Despite not having any NCAA Division I scholarship offers, he played for the College of San Mateo, University of Hawai’i, and Oklahoma State University. His journey is a testament to his resilience and ambition, and this trade serves as another milestone in his professional football career.

Looking Ahead for the Redblacks

With this trade, Brown will join a Redblacks squad that already has several quarterbacks under contract for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Nick Arbuckle is also set to become a free agent. The Redblacks will play their first game of the 2024 season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 13. This game will be an interesting one to watch, considering the recent trade of Brown.