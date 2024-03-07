Winnett-Grass Range Rams Triumph Over Melstone, Advance in Class C Tournament

GREAT FALLS -- In a decisive victory, the Winnett-Grass Range Rams showcased their prowess on the basketball court by defeating Melstone in the loser-out round of the Class C boys basketball tournament at ExpoPark. With this win, the Rams keep their championship hopes alive, setting their sights on the next crucial match.

Stellar Performance by the Bantz Brothers

Jace Bantz led the charge with a dominant double-double, amassing 17 points and 13 rebounds, demonstrating both offensive and defensive strength. His brother, Brady Bantz, complemented this stellar performance with 13 points of his own. Their synergy on the court was palpable, propelling Winnett-Grass Range (22-6) to lead throughout the game, at one point by as much as 23 points. The Bantz brothers' contributions were pivotal in the Rams' commanding victory over Melstone (19-7), which was led by Ryker Roskelly with nine points and Nolan Kamerman with eight.

Looking Ahead: The Rams' Road to the Consolation Championship

The Winnett-Grass Range Rams are now poised to face their next opponent at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with ambitions of advancing to Saturday's consolation championship. This next game is more than just another match; it's an opportunity for the Rams to continue proving their resilience and skill on the state stage. Their journey in the tournament has been marked by both highs and lows, including a hard-fought loss in the first round against Manhattan Christian Eagles, where Jace Bantz also shone with a double-double.

Community and Team Spirit Fuel the Rams

The support from the community and the unbreakable spirit of the team have been instrumental in the Rams' journey. As they prepare for their upcoming game, the Winnett-Grass Range Rams are not just playing for themselves but for their school, community, and everyone who has supported them along the way. The team's unity, exemplified by the Bantz brothers, but extending to every player, coach, and supporter, is a testament to the power of collective effort and shared dreams.

As the Winnett-Grass Range Rams advance in the Class C boys basketball tournament, their story is far from over. With determination, skill, and the support of their community, the Rams are ready to face the challenges ahead. Their performance thus far has not only showcased their talents but has also brought excitement and pride to their supporters. As they continue their quest for the consolation championship, all eyes will be on the Rams, eagerly anticipating their next game and the potential for a triumphant conclusion to their tournament run.