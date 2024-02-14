Windy City Times Welcomes Lu, the New Reporter Launching Chicago Social Butterflies

A Breath of Fresh Air at Windy City Times: Meet Lu, the New Reporter Set to Launch Chicago Social Butterflies

Advertisment

The Windy City Times Soars into a New Era with a Promising Addition

As Valentine's Day spreads warmth across the city, so does the Windy City Times, a staple of the LGBTQ community in Chicago since 1985. Proudly embracing the digital age, the publication continues to deliver essential news, features, and entertainment content to its loyal readership. Today, it announces the arrival of a new talent and an exciting new initiative.

Meet Lu, the Multitalented Reporter Set to Make Waves

Advertisment

Northwestern University alum, Lu, a recent master's degree holder in journalism, is joining the Windy City Times as a reporter. With a rich background in bilingual editorial content, marketing strategy, and audience research, Lu brings a unique perspective to the team. The new reporter honed their skills during a fellowship at La Raza, further solidifying their commitment to diverse and engaging storytelling.

Lu's Passion for Sports Journalism

Lu's experience extends beyond their academic background, having served as head sports editor of the Loyola Phoenix and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times. Their dedication to sports journalism promises to breathe new life into the Windy City Times' sports coverage and engage readers with captivating narratives.

Advertisment

Chicago Social Butterflies: Your New Guide to LGBTQ+ Events

Lu's arrival comes with the launch of Chicago Social Butterflies, a free newsletter that will highlight top LGBTQ+ events and benefits in the city. This exciting new resource aims to keep the community informed, connected, and entertained.

Connecting the Community

Advertisment

Windy City Times remains steadfast in its mission to serve the LGBTQ community in Chicago. With Lu's help, the publication will continue to evolve, providing the news, features, and events coverage its readers have come to expect.

As the Windy City Times prepares to spread its wings with Lu and Chicago Social Butterflies, the community can look forward to engaging stories, diverse perspectives, and a renewed commitment to staying informed and connected.

Stay tuned for more updates from Lu and the Windy City Times as they embark on this new chapter together.