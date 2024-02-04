Windy City ThunderBolts Engage MLB Veterans Rothschild and Jenks for 2024 Season

The Windy City ThunderBolts, a respected professional baseball team in the independent Frontier League, has significantly bolstered their coaching lineup with the addition of Larry Rothschild as a pitching consultant. Rothschild, a Chicagoan with a notable local standing and a Major League Baseball (MLB) coaching history spanning from 1986 to 2021, is set to work with the ThunderBolts' manager, Bobby Jenks, a himself a World Series champion.

Rothschild's Return to Baseball

Rothschild's appointment marks his first return to baseball since his August 2021 departure from the San Diego Padres. The Chicago native's rich history includes a notable stint as the Cubs pitching coach from 2002 to 2010. His expertise also extends to managing roles, notably helming the Devil Rays from 1998 to 2001. Rothschild's illustrious career is punctuated by his contributions to two World Series victories - as the Reds bullpen coach in 1990 and the Marlins pitching coach in 1997.

Jenks's Role and Championship Pedigree

Complementing Rothschild is Jenks, a critical player in the 2005 World Series for the White Sox. Jenks made appearances in all four games of the series, securing two saves, including the final out that clinched the championship. As the ThunderBolts' manager, Jenks is committed to sharing his knowledge and experiences to help the players improve and achieve their goals.

ThunderBolts: A Journey Since 1995

The team, founded in 1995, has undergone a string of name changes – from the Will County Claws to the Will County Cheetahs, later transitioning into the Cook County Cheetahs, before finally settling on their current name in 2004. This year, they are primed to kickstart the 2024 season against the Evansville Otters, with the championship pedigree of both Rothschild and Jenks at the helm of their campaign.