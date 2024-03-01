Windsor Classic Heats Up: Lejirmah Leads, Ksh 450,000 Prize at Stake in NCBA Golf Tournament

The Windsor Golf and Country Club in Nairobi set the stage for the thrilling start of the 2024 Windsor Classic, part of the prestigious Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, sponsored by NCBA Bank. This event marked the third leg of the series and drew significant attention with a hefty purse of Ksh 450,000 reserved for the top 20 finishers, a testament to the growing stature of golf in Kenya and the region.

Advertisment

Lejirmah Takes the Lead Amidst Fierce Competition

Kenya Railway Golf Club's John Lejirmah showcased his skill and resilience on the green, overcoming a mix of birdies and bogeys to finish with a level par 72, securing a narrow lead. Lejirmah's performance was a rollercoaster, starting with a bogey but quickly finding his rhythm with a birdie at the third. Despite the ups and downs, his determination shone through, especially with back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. However, a bogey on the last hole left him just shy of finishing under par.

Challengers Close Behind

Advertisment

Daniel Kiragu, not far behind Lejirmah, ended the day on a one over par 73, following a strong start but faltering towards the end. The competition also saw solid performances from Muthaiga's former Captain Bhanvish Chandaria, Ruiru Sports Club's Bernard Omondi, and Golf Park's Peter Macharia, all of whom finished at two over par 74. The tournament, coming on the heels of the DP World Tour's Magical Kenya Open, has attracted a diverse field of 132 players, aiming to claim the coveted top spot and the accompanying cash prize.

High Stakes for Golfers

With a purse of Ksh 450,000 at stake, the Windsor Classic is not just a test of skill but also a significant opportunity for the top 20 finishers. Sponsored by NCBA Bank and hosted at the prestigious Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, the event underscores the growing investment and interest in golf in Kenya. The tournament's competitive field, including international players from Uganda, India, Rwanda, Norway, and Zimbabwe, highlights the global appeal of the Windsor Classic and its importance in the KAGC series.

As the Windsor Classic progresses, all eyes are on the leaderboard, with participants and spectators eagerly anticipating who will emerge victorious. The tournament not only offers a substantial prize but also significant prestige, marking an important milestone in the careers of the competing golfers. With the stakes higher than ever, the Windsor Classic is set to be a landmark event in the 2024 golfing calendar.