Windham Boys’ Basketball Achieves Perfect Start with Overtime Victory

In a thrilling display of tenacity and skill, the Windham boys’ basketball team achieved a flawless start to their season with a 67-62 victory in overtime against Cheverus on a brisk Tuesday evening in early January. This high-octane match was an emotional roller coaster for the fans as the advantage swung like a pendulum from one team to the other.

Early Dominance by Cheverus

The game started with Cheverus establishing dominance early on, rocketing to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and extending their advantage to a significant 14-point lead in the early moments of the second quarter. However, the Windham Eagles displayed an unyielding spirit to claw their way back into the game.

Windham’s Resilient Comeback

A late 3-pointer from sophomore Tyrie James spurred Windham’s comeback, closing the gap to a manageable 29-21 by halftime. The third period saw a stronger and more focused Windham side, featuring a decisive 15-2 run that culminated with a stunning layup from sophomore Adrian Moody. This power play transformed the course of the game, providing Windham with a 41-39 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

The Dramatic Turn of Events

Despite leading 54-47 with just over three minutes to go, Windham’s lead thinned out as Cheverus’ junior Leo McNabb made a game-changing play. McNabb sent the game into overtime by sinking three free throws with a mere 3.8 seconds left on the clock, effectively tying the game at 55-55. The tension was palpable as the game headed into overtime, promising an electrifying showdown.

Windham’s Triumph in Overtime

In overtime, Windham regained their momentum immediately and maintained the lead. The Eagles’ resilience paid off as they ultimately emerged victorious, with senior Blake McPherson leading all scorers with a remarkable 24 points. This win improved the Eagles’ record to an immaculate 6-0, while Cheverus fell to 6-2. The game was a testament to the Eagles’ grit and determination, demonstrating that a game is never over until the final whistle.