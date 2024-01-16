Wimborne ABC's Female Boxers Get Spotlight at BOXXER Event

In a significant boost to grassroots boxing, Wimborne ABC coach Dave Rimmer recently expressed gratitude for the chance his young female boxers received to take part in a 30-minute workout session at the Bournemouth International Centre. This opportunity, occurring during the fight week of Chris Billam-Smith versus Mateusz Masternak in December, was organized by BOXXER, a platform committed to supporting grassroots clubs and fostering collaboration between amateur and professional boxing.

Wimborne ABC: A Beacon for Female Boxing

Wimborne ABC, a club that opened its doors about nine years ago, has cultivated a reputation for its work with female boxers. The club, helmed by award-winning boxer and coach Gabrielle Reid, who also works for England Boxing, boasts a membership of roughly 100, albeit only a small fraction competes. The club, however, takes immense pride in its growing female team and measures success beyond the winning of championships. It celebrates personal achievements and the uptake of boxing, particularly among women.

Role Models Inspire Aspirations

Coach Dave Rimmer underscored the importance of having female role models in the sport. He cited the likes of Lauren Price and Fran Hennessy, both celebrated for their amateur achievements and successful transition to professional boxing. These inspiring figures not only serve as ideals for the club's boxers but also instill in them aspirations to attain similar pinnacles in their boxing careers. In what was a testament to Wimborne ABC's commitment to female boxing, two female fights involving the highly-rated duo of Price and Hennessy featured on the Billam-Smith undercard.

BOXXER: Promoting Grassroots Boxing

BOXXER's initiative to allocate a time slot to Wimborne during the open workout session at the BIC, as part of the Chris Billam-Smith versus Mateusz Masternak fight week, is a clear demonstration of its commitment to promoting grassroots boxing. It is efforts such as these that continue to fuel the growth of boxing at the grassroots level, and particularly among women, validating the efforts of clubs like Wimborne ABC that have dedicated themselves to the cause.