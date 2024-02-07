Wilson Sporting Goods Co. Unveils First-of-its-Kind 3D-Printed Basketball

In a groundbreaking move, Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a Chicago-based sports equipment giant, is redefining the future of sports technology with the release of the Wilson Airless Gen1, a first-of-its-kind 3D-printed basketball. The Airless Gen1, unlike traditional basketballs, does not require inflation. This innovation is spearheaded by Wilson Labs, the company's research and development team, which has been focusing on enhancing the basketball's performance and refining the manufacturing process over the past year.

Revolutionizing Sports Equipment

The Airless Gen1 follows a successful prototype, mirroring the functional characteristics of a regulation basketball in terms of weight, size, and rebound. It employs a unique lattice work construction and a novel printing process, challenging the traditional methods of ball manufacturing and nudging the industry towards embracing technology.

A Collector's Trophy

Though the Airless Gen1 functions as a sports equipment, it is not solely designed for the court. With fewer than 200 pieces available worldwide at a cost of $2,500 each, it also serves as a collector's item. The exclusivity factor coupled with its innovative design make the Airless Gen1 a desirable item for basketball enthusiasts, collectors, and tech aficionados.

A Collaborative Endeavor

This groundbreaking project is not an isolated effort by Wilson. The sports equipment manufacturer collaborated with several partners, including General Lattice for design optimization, DyeMansion for color and finishing, EOS for technical oversight, and SNL Creative as the manufacturing hub. This product is the result of a comprehensive collective effort, reflecting the power of collaboration in innovation.

The Wilson Airless Gen1 basketball is set to debut at the NBA All-Star weekend, adding another feather to Wilson's cap. The company has a significant presence in basketball, being the official game ball supplier for the NBA, WNBA, NCAA, BCL, BAL, and FIBA 3x3. Despite the high price tag and the challenges faced in scaling production, Wilson is optimistic about the future of the Airless Gen1 and plans to make the product more widely accessible in the future.