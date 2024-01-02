Wilmington College Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Women’s Basketball 2004 Championship Win

Wilmington College is all set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its women’s basketball team’s historic 2004 national championship victory with a series of celebratory events on campus. The current 2023-24 Wilmington College women’s basketball team will vie against Heidelberg at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Fred Raizk Arena.

Reviving Memories with the Victorious 2004 Team

As part of the celebration, alumni and members of the triumphant 2004 team will be treated to a lunch and a tour of the campus prior to the game. The halftime will see the 2004 Lady Quakers being honored for their landmark achievement. The attendees expected to grace the event include head coach Jerry Scheve, his assistants, and standout players from the 2004 roster such as Nicole Koenig Taylor and Brittney Morris Overman.

A Gathering of Champions

Post the game, a social gathering will take place at TinCap, providing an opportunity for the attendees to reminisce about the triumphant 2004 season. The 2004 team is fondly remembered for their historic victory over Bowdoin with a score of 59-53 in the championship game, held in Virginia Beach, VA. This marked Wilmington College’s maiden appearance in the NCAA Div. III Final Four and its only team national championship so far.

Defying the Odds in 2004

A standout moment from that season was when an injured Brittney Morris, during a press conference, insisted that the Quakers were not just a ‘Cinderella team’ but were serious contenders set on victory. This claim was fulfilled as the team went on to secure the championship, etching their names in the annals of Wilmington College’s basketball history.