Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football

Former Massillon Tiger and Ohio State athlete, Willtrell Hartson, has pledged his college football future to Southern Illinois University (SIU) at the FCS level. After a season with Ohio State during which he didn’t play a single game but was part of the team’s journey to the Cotton Bowl, Hartson decided to seize a fresh opportunity. His decision to transfer was announced on December 11th, followed by an affirmative commitment to SIU.

Choosing Southern Illinois University

Hartson’s choice of Southern Illinois University was the result of a careful deliberation process. His visit to the institution played a pivotal role in his decision, with the ambience, players, coaching staff, and culture striking a chord with him. The former Ohio State athlete is now ready to embark on his new journey and prove his worth on the football field.

Highlighting a Promising High School Career

During his high school years at Massillon, Hartson showcased significant potential. He set records for the most rushing yards and the highest points in a season, leading his team to the state semifinals. His performance caught the eye of many, earning him a three-star prospect status and attracting interest from several Division I schools.

The Role of Assistant Head Coach Antonio James

Southern Illinois assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, Antonio James, who hails from Massillon, played an instrumental role in recruiting Hartson. SIU had offered Hartson a scholarship during his high school years, before he decided to walk on at Ohio State. Now, James’ efforts have borne fruit as Hartson has committed to play for SIU, giving him a chance to demonstrate his talent at the FCS level.