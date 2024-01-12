en English
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Former Massillon Tiger and Ohio State athlete, Willtrell Hartson, has pledged his college football future to Southern Illinois University (SIU) at the FCS level. After a season with Ohio State during which he didn’t play a single game but was part of the team’s journey to the Cotton Bowl, Hartson decided to seize a fresh opportunity. His decision to transfer was announced on December 11th, followed by an affirmative commitment to SIU.

Choosing Southern Illinois University

Hartson’s choice of Southern Illinois University was the result of a careful deliberation process. His visit to the institution played a pivotal role in his decision, with the ambience, players, coaching staff, and culture striking a chord with him. The former Ohio State athlete is now ready to embark on his new journey and prove his worth on the football field.

Highlighting a Promising High School Career

During his high school years at Massillon, Hartson showcased significant potential. He set records for the most rushing yards and the highest points in a season, leading his team to the state semifinals. His performance caught the eye of many, earning him a three-star prospect status and attracting interest from several Division I schools.

The Role of Assistant Head Coach Antonio James

Southern Illinois assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, Antonio James, who hails from Massillon, played an instrumental role in recruiting Hartson. SIU had offered Hartson a scholarship during his high school years, before he decided to walk on at Ohio State. Now, James’ efforts have borne fruit as Hartson has committed to play for SIU, giving him a chance to demonstrate his talent at the FCS level.

Education Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

