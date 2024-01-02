en English
Sports

Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST


In a pivotal move, the Parks and Recreation Board of Willmar, Minnesota, has proposed the construction of a covered outdoor ice rink using remaining contingency funds from the Invest in Willmar local option sales tax projects. The proposal is estimated to cost between $1.4 to $1.6 million, with additional costs for hockey boards and glass.

Invest in Willmar: A Community Initiative

The local option sales tax, approved by residents in 2018 and enacted by the Minnesota Legislature in 2019, was a community initiative aimed at raising $30 million over 13 years for six dedicated projects. With the successful closure of four of these projects, approximately $1.6 million in contingency funds have been made available.

Ice Rink: A Potential Panacea for Willmar Hockey Association

Supporters of the ice rink construction argue that it would significantly benefit the Willmar Hockey Association, which currently grapples with limited ice time. The versatile rink could also be repurposed for summer roller hockey, expanding the spectrum of recreational opportunities for the local community.

Future Prospects: Balancing Major and Minor Projects

There is an ongoing deliberation that the leftover funds from the rink construction could be channelized to address smaller requirements from other projects, including shade structures at ball fields. Concurrently, two major projects under the Invest in Willmar initiative still remain: stormwater improvements and potential renovation or a complete overhaul of the Community Center.

Notable successes under the initiative include enhancements at Swansson Fields, Robbins Island, and the Willmar Civic Center, although several items like the inflatable dome and additional parking await realization. The onus of the decision on using the contingency funds for the ice rink or other smaller projects now rests with the Willmar City Council.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

