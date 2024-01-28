Willie Peters Confident in Louix Gorman's Rise to Hull KR First Team After Pre-Season Brilliance

Willie Peters, the esteemed rugby coach, in his recent interview with Hull Live, showered praises on Hull KR fullback, Louix Gorman. In a pre-season match against Sheffield Eagles, Gorman marked his presence with an outstanding performance.

Louix Gorman: A Rising Star

Gorman, in his latest outing, proved his mettle by scoring two tries and kicking four goals. His brilliance was particularly noticeable in a solo effort that showcased his immense potential. Peters expressed his confidence in Gorman's future with the first team, commending his ability to adapt to various positions on the field. Gorman's versatility, coupled with his commendable behavior both on and off the field, make him a valuable asset for the team.

Hull KR's Young Squad's Resilience

Peters was also notably impressed with the resilience shown by the young Hull KR team. Despite an early 10-0 deficit, the team, led by pathways coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall, managed to stay competitive. This resilience reflects the team's spirit and epitomizes the hard-working ethos of the club. The ability to fight back from a poor start is a testament to their determination and grit.

Room for Improvement and Positive Outlook

While Peters acknowledged the team's need for technical improvement, he was overall encouraged by their performance. He emphasized the importance of growth and development in representing the club. Despite the initial hiccups, Peters was optimistic about the future of the team, considering the positive signs they have shown. He believes the team's resilience and fighting spirit, as demonstrated in this pre-season match, are promising indicators of their potential to excel in the coming season.