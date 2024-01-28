Willie Mullins and Paul Townend Celebrate Significant Success in Horse Racing

It was a week of victories for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend in the horse racing world. Mullins trained 16 winners, while Townend rode nine winners since Wednesday, marking a remarkable time in their careers.

Mullins and Townend's Significant Achievements

The pair celebrated their success, which peaked with winning the €28,500 Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas. The victory was secured by Zarak The Brave, an impressive horse trained by Mullins and ridden by Townend. Interestingly, this outstanding performance came despite Zarak The Brave's previous pull-up at Tipperary, demonstrating the horse's resilience and potential.

Zarak The Brave, a 2023 Galway Hurdle winner, managed to overcome Telmesomethinggirl, the former Cheltenham Mares' Novice Hurdle winner. Despite this, his performance was not deemed impressive enough for the Champion Hurdle. Instead, Mullins and Townend may consider a race at Fairyhouse during Easter as a potential next step.

Embassy Gardens and Jasmin De Vaux's Wins

Townend also rode Embassy Gardens to victory in the Grade 3 Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase. The horse excelled in jumping and could be a suitable contender for the national hunt chase at Cheltenham. Mullins, not stopping at these successes, completed a treble with Jasmin De Vaux, who dominated the bumper race at Naas. The horse is now a favorite for the Cheltenham bumper.

Patrick Mullins, after witnessing Jasmin De Vaux's victory, expressed confidence in the horse's readiness for the Cheltenham Festival. With these victories under their belt, both Mullins and Townend are expected to make significant strides in future races.

James Dullea's Success Story

Bandon trainer James Dullea also had a successful week, winning the opener with Kings Halo, ridden by Danny Mullins. The pair also won on Rusheen at Fairyhouse. Dullea sees versatile options for Kings Halo's future races, marking another exciting development in the horse racing world.

In conclusion, the past week has seen a string of victories for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, demonstrating their extraordinary prowess in horse racing. With exciting prospects on the horizon, the pair is set to shape the future of the sport.