Williams Lake Youth Curlers Shine with Silver at Lhtako 2024 BC Winter Games

Williams Lake youth curlers, Kelsey Camille and Talana Brown-John, recently made their hometown proud by securing silver medals at the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games. Competing from February 22-25, these athletes represented the Cariboo-East Zone 8 in the Girls U15 team, contributing significantly to the event's competitive spirit. Their success not only highlights their dedication to the sport but also brings attention to the thriving curling community in Williams Lake.

Preparation and Team Spirit

For Brown-John, an eight-year veteran of the curling scene, and Camille, with one-and-a-half years under her belt, the journey to the BC Winter Games was as much about building relationships as it was about the competition. Both athletes emphasized the community aspect of curling, cherishing the opportunity to meet and compete with people from across the province. Their experience at the Williams Lake Curling Club, where they trained for the Games, played a pivotal role in their development and success. Alongside their teammates, they showcased teamwork and sportsmanship, essential qualities that stood out throughout the competition.

The Role of Coaching and Community Support

Rick Miller, who leads the junior curling program at the Williams Lake Curling Club, served as a coach for both the girls and boys teams. Miller's commitment to nurturing young talent is evident in his belief that youth are the future of curling. His coaching philosophy focuses on not just developing skilled athletes but also great ambassadors for the sport. The supportive environment at the Williams Lake Curling Club, coupled with the dedication of coaches like Miller, has been crucial in providing these young curlers with the opportunities to excel both on and off the ice.

Acknowledging Achievements and Looking Ahead

The silver medals won by Camille and Brown-John are a testament to their hard work, the supportive curling community in Williams Lake, and the effective coaching they've received. Their achievements at the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games have set a promising trajectory for their future in curling. As they reflect on their journey and look forward to future competitions, the focus remains on continuous improvement, teamwork, and fostering the sport among youth. The success of these young athletes serves as an inspiration to others in their community and underscores the importance of support, training, and dedication in reaching one's goals.