William Woods University Partners with Mammoth to Elevate Athletic Facilities: A Historic Expansion

In an unprecedented move, William Woods University (WWU) is set to introduce football and flag football programs in the 2024-25 academic year, marking a significant upgrade to its athletic facilities. The university has joined hands with Mammoth, a renowned firm specializing in athletic installations, for the revamping of the Firley Soccer Field.

A New Chapter in WWU Athletics

The renovation involves the installation of artificial turf to create a versatile venue fit for men's and women's soccer, alongside the newly introduced football and flag football. The construction is scheduled to commence in late January and is projected to reach completion by June 2024, weather permitting.

This initiative heralds a historic expansion for WWU Athletics and is timed perfectly to coincide with the university's celebration of 50 years of intercollegiate athletics. The move not only enhances the field for soccer but also ushers in new branding elements that reflect the university's pride in its athletic programs.

Broader Investment in WWU's Athletic Facilities

The new field is just one part of a comprehensive investment in WWU's athletic facilities. The upgraded field is anticipated to offer a premier, safe playing surface serving multiple sports programs. With the addition of football and flag football, WWU athletics will celebrate its 50th year of intercollegiate athletics with full sponsorship of 25 programs competing for NAIA championships.

Partnering with Expertise

Mammoth, which boasts a rich history of building fields for professional and collegiate teams, brings its integrated creative services team to ensure the successful completion of the project. The partnership with Mammoth is considered a key step in elevating the student experience and establishing a new legacy for WWU Athletics.