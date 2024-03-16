William Dawson Peace Cup Week 11: Key Matches Continue in Belize City

As the William Dawson Peace Cup progresses into its 11th week, Belize City's MCC Grounds is set to host a day of competitive football showcasing local talents and teams. This Sunday's lineup includes Fort George vs. Kelly Street, Sandhill Warriors vs. Hattieville United Youth Sports Club, Ebony Lake vs. Port Layola, and Caesar Ridge against Survivors United, marking another pivotal moment in this community-driven sports event.

Advertisment

Sunday Showdown: Teams to Watch

The opening match at 9:30 a.m. will see Fort George taking on Kelly Street in what promises to be a riveting contest. Both teams are eager to demonstrate their skills and secure a win. Following this, at 11:30 a.m., the Sandhill Warriors will face off against the Hattieville United Youth Sports Club, a match anticipated for its energetic display and strategic plays. The afternoon games will start with Ebony Lake battling Port Layola at 1:30 p.m., followed by a clash between Caesar Ridge and Survivors United at 3:30 p.m., each team vying for supremacy in the tournament.

Community Engagement and Sportsmanship

Advertisment

This tournament not only highlights the athletic prowess of the participants but also fosters community spirit and unity. The William Dawson Peace Cup is a testament to the role of sports in promoting peace, camaraderie, and healthy competition among youths and adults alike in Belize City. Spectators can expect a day filled with thrilling matches, showcasing the dedication and hard work of the teams and organizers involved.

Looking Forward

As the William Dawson Peace Cup continues to unfold, it remains a key event in Belize City's sports calendar, drawing attention from local sports enthusiasts and fostering a sense of pride within the community. The outcomes of Sunday's matches will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion in the weeks to come. Participants and fans alike look forward to witnessing the culmination of this sporting endeavor, which highlights the best of local football talent and sportsmanship.