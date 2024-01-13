Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington’s Coaching Changes

Former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is reportedly back in the transfer portal, a month after committing to Washington. This decision follows the departure of Washington’s head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was appointed as Alabama’s new head coach. Rogers, who has been a staple in the Mississippi State team since 2020, boasts an impressive record, ranking second all-time in the SEC in passing yards and fourth all-time in passing touchdowns.

A Promising Start and a Rocky Path

Rogers’ career in Mississippi State started promisingly, but his performance saw a dip after his sophomore season. His final season was particularly challenging, marred by a shoulder injury that led to him missing four games. The team, under interim quarterback Mike Wright, had a 1-3 record during Rogers’s absence. Rogers’s last game was a disappointing loss to Ole Miss, ending Mississippi State’s 13-year postseason streak.

The Impact of Coaching Changes

Coaching changes have played a significant role in Rogers’s recent career moves. After his original coach at Mississippi State was fired, Rogers transferred to Washington in December 2023. However, the recent switch of Washington’s head coach to Alabama has led Rogers to reconsider his position and re-enter the transfer portal. According to NCAA eligibility rules, he can switch again without penalty.

What’s Next for Will Rogers?

If Rogers decides to return to Mississippi State, he will face tough competition for the starting quarterback position from Mike Wright, Chris Parson, and potentially incoming freshman Michael Van Buren. The team has undergone considerable changes recently, with new head coach Jeff Lebby, quarterbacks coach Matt Holecek, and other staff changes that could impact Rogers’s performance. Whatever his decision, it will undoubtedly have a significant effect on the quarterback room at his chosen school, particularly at Washington, where experience at the position is limited.