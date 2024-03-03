Will Ospreay Joins AEW Full-Time, Aims to Dominate at AEW Revolution 2024

Will Ospreay's transition to a full-time member of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster has been met with anticipation and excitement, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious wrestling career. Ospreay, known for his high-flying style and technical prowess, has set his sights on conquering AEW, starting with his upcoming match against Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

From British Indies to AEW: Ospreay's Journey

Ospreay's wrestling journey is a testament to his relentless work ethic and passion for the sport. From humble beginnings in the British independent circuit to achieving stardom in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ospreay has continuously pushed the boundaries of what is possible inside the squared circle. His decision to join AEW full-time is seen as a bold move to further cement his legacy as one of the best wrestlers in the world. Reflecting on his career, Ospreay acknowledges the mistakes he made along the way but credits them with shaping him into the competitor he is today. His debut on AEW Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama, was a moment of validation, proving that his years of dedication and hard work have paid off.

Ready to Take Over AEW

Ospreay's ambition does not stop at merely participating in AEW; he aims to dominate the promotion. With a focus on his upcoming bout against Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution, Ospreay is determined to showcase his skills on a new stage. Describing his match as akin to a "pure drug," it's clear that Ospreay thrives on the adrenaline and competition that professional wrestling provides. His confidence is palpable, declaring himself ready to become the number one guy in AEW and take over the promotion. Ospreay's desire for a good rival in Takeshita underscores his competitive spirit and belief in the importance of compelling matchups for both the wrestlers and the fans.

Looking Forward: Ospreay's Impact on AEW

Will Ospreay's full-time commitment to AEW has generated buzz among wrestling fans and industry insiders alike. His upcoming match against Konosuke Takeshita is highly anticipated, with many expecting it to be a highlight of AEW Revolution 2024. Beyond this match, the implications of Ospreay's presence in AEW are vast. His reputation as a world-class athlete and entertainer brings a new level of excitement to the promotion's roster. As Ospreay embarks on this new chapter, the wrestling world watches eagerly to see how he will influence AEW's future and whether he can achieve his goal of becoming the top guy in the promotion.