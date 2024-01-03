en English
Football

Will Levis: From SEC Rivalries to Winning Over Titans Fans

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
When Will Levis, a rookie quarterback for the Tennessee Titans and a graduate of Kentucky, took the field, he became acutely aware of the challenges he faced in gaining acceptance from Tennessee fans. Experiences with SEC rivalries had given him a taste of the passion that underpins football fandom, yet the mixed reactions he received from the Titans’ fanbase were a stark reminder of the divides that still exist.

From College Rivalries to the NFL

Levis, however, saw the silver lining in the situation. He observed that the passion of NFL fans, while intense, was somewhat more welcoming than the allegiances seen in college football. He noted a sense of inclusion and a deep connection that fans share with their teams in the NFL, contrasting it with the ‘you’re with us or against us’ mentality prevalent in the SEC.

Navigating the Titans’ Fanbase

Levis wasn’t blind to the strong feelings of the Tennessee Vols fans, especially given that Tennessee had bested Kentucky during the two years he played against them. Yet, he refrained from singling out any particular college fanbase as the harshest. Displaying a sportsmanlike attitude, he acknowledged the criticism and rivalry sentiments that still lingered from his college days.

Invitation to Titans Fans

Nonetheless, in a gesture of goodwill, Levis extended an invitation to all Titans fans to support him. He expressed an openness to them, even in the face of their mixed feelings about his past. His willingness to engage with the fans, to understand their perspective, and to invite them to be part of his journey as a Titan is a testament to his character and maturity as a player.

The path ahead for Levis is uncertain, with injuries threatening his play time and the ever-present pressure of performing well for the Titans. But if his attitude towards the fans is any indicator, he’s ready for the challenge. He’s not just playing for the team or for himself, but also for the fans – the heart and soul of the game.

Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

