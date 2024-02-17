Will Bruin's Storied Soccer Career Ends, New Chapter Begins

On a day that marks both an end and a beginning, former Major League Soccer (MLS) star Will Bruin took to social media to announce his retirement from professional soccer. This decision closes the chapter on a distinguished 13-year career that saw Bruin become a celebrated striker for Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and Seattle Sounders FC. Yet, as he hangs up his boots, Bruin hints at a new role within the sport he loves, suggesting that this finale is also an overture to another phase of his soccer journey.

A Storied Career Comes to a Close

Bruin's career in MLS is one of notable achievements and lasting impact. Over 329 career matches, he notched 80 goals and contributed 34 assists, a testament to his prowess on the field and an uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time. His tenure at Seattle Sounders FC was particularly illustrious, marked by winning the MLS Cup in 2019 and the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2022, achievements that underscored his role in the team's success during those years.

More Than Just a Player

Bruin's influence extended beyond the pitch. As a St. Louis native, his journey from the fields of Indiana University, where he left a lasting mark on their men's soccer program, to the pinnacle of professional soccer in the United States serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes. His brief stint with the US men's national team in 2013, where he earned two caps, added an international dimension to his career, showcasing his skills on a larger stage.

Looking Ahead

While Bruin's announcement marks the end of his time as a player, it's clear his passion for soccer remains undiminished. His statement hints at a future role within the game, suggesting that while he may no longer be scoring goals, his influence on soccer in the United States will continue. It's a sentiment that resonates with fans, teammates, and the next generation of players alike, reinforcing the idea that while careers may end, the love for the game endures.

In reflecting on a career that spanned over a decade and brought both personal and team successes, Will Bruin's legacy is not just in the goals he scored or the titles he won, but in the respect he earned from fans, teammates, and opponents alike. As he steps away from professional play, the soccer community watches with interest to see where his journey takes him next. One thing is certain: Bruin's impact on Major League Soccer and his contributions to the sport in the United States will not be forgotten.