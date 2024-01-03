en English
Africa

Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been compelled to withdraw from the Nigerian squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to an injury. The 27-year-old player, who has been a significant figure for the Super Eagles with 53 caps, was unable to participate in Leicester’s recent clash against Huddersfield Town, which concluded with a 4-1 victory for Leicester.

Ndidi’s Injury and Withdrawal

Post the game against Huddersfield Town, Leicester’s manager, Enzo Maresca, confirmed Ndidi’s injury, which led to his absence from the match. The Nigeria Football Federation subsequently confirmed Ndidi’s withdrawal from the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to take place in Ivory Coast. This injury marks a substantial loss for the Nigerian national team, as Ndidi has represented the Super Eagles in both the World Cup and Nations Cup tournaments.

Yusuf’s Call-up

In the wake of Ndidi’s withdrawal, Alhassan Yusuf from Royal Antwerp has been called up as a replacement. The 23-year-old midfielder, who was initially a part of the provisional 41-man list, is primed to join the Nigerian team at their training ground in Dubai. Despite not having been capped for the Nigerian team before, Yusuf is expected to make his potential debut at this major international tournament. In the current season, playing for the Belgian team Royal Antwerp, Yusuf has made 25 appearances across various competitions, recording one goal and two assists.

Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

