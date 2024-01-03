Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been compelled to withdraw from the Nigerian squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to an injury. The 27-year-old player, who has been a significant figure for the Super Eagles with 53 caps, was unable to participate in Leicester’s recent clash against Huddersfield Town, which concluded with a 4-1 victory for Leicester.

Ndidi’s Injury and Withdrawal

Post the game against Huddersfield Town, Leicester’s manager, Enzo Maresca, confirmed Ndidi’s injury, which led to his absence from the match. The Nigeria Football Federation subsequently confirmed Ndidi’s withdrawal from the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to take place in Ivory Coast. This injury marks a substantial loss for the Nigerian national team, as Ndidi has represented the Super Eagles in both the World Cup and Nations Cup tournaments.

Yusuf’s Call-up

In the wake of Ndidi’s withdrawal, Alhassan Yusuf from Royal Antwerp has been called up as a replacement. The 23-year-old midfielder, who was initially a part of the provisional 41-man list, is primed to join the Nigerian team at their training ground in Dubai. Despite not having been capped for the Nigerian team before, Yusuf is expected to make his potential debut at this major international tournament. In the current season, playing for the Belgian team Royal Antwerp, Yusuf has made 25 appearances across various competitions, recording one goal and two assists.